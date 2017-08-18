Suspect arrested over South Korean murder at Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: Malaysia police have arrested a South Korean man, believed to be able to shed light on the recent murder of a fellow countrywoman found in a toilet of a hotel in Genting Highlands.

Bentong district Police Chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said the 57-year-old suspect was found at the compound of a flat in Bentong at 2.45pm on Thursday (Aug 17).

“The suspect tried to escape when he came across a police officer who was patrolling in the area after surveillance found that the suspect was in the vicinity of the flat," he told reporters on Thursday. “The police also seized a white Perodua Myvi car from the suspect and a mobile phone believed belonged to the victim.”

Mohamad Mansor added that the suspect was being detained at the Bentong district police headquarters.

At 8.40am last Tuesday, the body of Xiang Lian Jin, 92, was found wrapped in a bedsheet in the toilet, merely 17 hours after the man was said to have entered her room, armed with a knife.