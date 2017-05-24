Suspect picked up in missing pastor case: Malaysian police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police picked up a suspect in northern Malaysia in the case of an abducted pastor who has been missing for more than 100 days, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said on Wednesday (May 24).

"The investigation is still ongoing," said Khalid. "Last week we picked up a suspect in northern Malaysia who we believe can help us in our investigations and the investigation continues."

Pastor Raymond Koh was abducted on Feb 13 by masked men in the state of Selangor. Khalid said authorities are investigating if his disappearance is linked to accusations he was proselytising to Muslims in Perlis.

It is illegal for non-Muslims to preach to Muslims in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

On Tuesday, Koh's family expressed disappointment at the lack of developments in the police investigations so far, saying the allegations were irrelevant to the case.

Three activists meanwhile, are being questioned by police for alleging that people in power were behind Koh's disappearance.

The activists - Sevan Doraisamy of human rights group Suaram, Thomas Fann of Engage and Rama Ramanathan from Bersih 2.0 - also believe there is a connection between Koh's abduction and the disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat in November In Perlis, as well as Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth, who were last seen in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Hilmy is reportedly an ethnic Malay and a former Muslim.

However, Malaysia’s police chief says these cases are being investigated as "missing persons" and not abductions. There has been no link established between the disappearances so far.

Speculation has been rife in Malaysia that the disappearances were caused by "religious vigilantes" as Amri had been accused of spreading Shia Islam in Sunni Islam-practicing Malaysia.