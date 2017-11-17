Sydney man orders 200 McDonald's hash browns before being arrested for drink driving: Report

SYDNEY: It wasn't a very happy meal in the end for one Sydney man, who reportedly ordered 200 hash browns from a McDonald's drive-through before being arrested by police for drink driving on Saturday (Nov 11).

Police claim that the 30-year-old grew angry at McDonald's staff members when they would not let him order chicken nuggets from a drive-through in Thornleigh, Sydney at around 4.50am, local media reported on Friday.

Chicken nuggets are not normally available from the fast food chain's breakfast menu.

In frustration, the man then did four laps of the drive-through and ordered 200 hash browns on his second round, news.com.au reported, citing the Hornsby Advocate.

He was reportedly eventually found intoxicated at the wheel by police with a blood-alcohol level of 0.175 - while still waiting for his hash browns.

A blood-alcohol reading above 0.150 is considered to be in the high range, according to news.com.au.

His licence was reportedly suspended and he is due in court on Nov 30.