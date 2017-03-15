Taiwan government steps up efforts to review legacy of Chiang Kai-shek

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is looking to repurpose the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the most visible symbol of the nationalist leader's authoritarian rule.



One of Taipei's top tourist destinations, it drew nearly seven million visitors last year. On display are the late president’s cars, clothes, and photographs documenting Chiang Kai-shek's life and career.



However, its gift shops seem to draw a lot fewer customers lately after a controversial ban on Chiang’s figurines and souvenirs by the Ministry of Culture. It's aimed at removing any vestiges of Chiang, as part of a transitional justice movement to right the wrongs that were carried out under his rule. The next step for the pro-independence DPP is to redefine the use of the memorial hall, which it called a "controversial space."

“Some of the items on display that don’t belong to the CKS Memorial Hall will be arranged to be returned to the original sources, like Academia Historica," said Taiwan Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun. "We’ll ask the CKS Memorial Hall to slowly make the use of the space more neutral, like for art display," she added.

The then Kuomintang (KMT) government under Chiang Kai-shek was said to be responsible for the 1947 massacre, also known as the "228 Incident". It was triggered by a clash between government officials and a cigarette vendor in Taipei, which soon turned into anti-government riots. Mainland troops were called in to quell the unrest and the months-long crackdown is estimated to have killed up to 28,000 people.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged a probe into the events 70 years ago, and opponents of the DPP say the pro-independence party is trying to remove any historical links between the island and China.

This "anti-Chiang" movement has upset some young Taiwanese, like Liu Tzu-yu whose family came from the mainland when Chiang Kai-shek and his Kuomintang army fled to the island in 1949. The 22-year-old college senior feels she and her family are probably not welcomed in Taiwan, even though she was born and raised on the island.

"Why do they keep saying that the Kuomintang killed many people in the 228 incident? Many mainlanders were also killed. Mainlanders like my family had to move to Taiwan to survive, but we are still being treated like outsiders after all these years. It makes me feel like I should leave," she said with tears in her eyes.

She is also worried that the DPP's efforts to erase the legacy of former president Chiang Kai-shek would only foster hate. Like Tzu-yu, many young people in Taiwan just want to move on, saying the government should focus more on fixing Taiwan’s struggling economy and low wages.

A recent survey by the China Times, one of Taiwan's major newspapers, showed that nearly 60 per cent Taiwanese think the “anti-Chiang” movement would create more conflict in society. Historians say Chiang’s legacy may be controversial, but to simply discard his contributions would be reckless.

“If it wasn't Chiang’s land reform in the 50s that liberated the tenant farmers, Chen Shui-bian, who is the son of a tenant farmer, would not have become president," said Shih Hsin University Professor Wang Hsiao-po. "Chiang had also started college education that nurtured talents for the island’s industrialisation."

Professor Wang fears that the move will push the KMT closer to Beijing and further divide Taiwan society, making it easier for China to push for reunification. On its part, the KMT believes this "anti-Chiang" movement is not only aimed at destroying the China-friendly party, but is also part of the DPP’s efforts to push for the island’s independence.

“The DPP wants to cut off all the historical, cultural and emotional ties that Taiwan has with the mainland," said KMT spokesman Hu Wen-chi. "It won't acknowledge the One-China policy, and it couldn't come up with measures to fix Taiwan's economic and social issues, it's a very irresponsible party."

As the DPP continues to deny the One-China principle, the KMT warns that its push to eliminate China’s historical ties with the island could further jeopardise cross-strait relations.