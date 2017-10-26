Taiwan president says Taipei, Beijing need to focus on better dialogue

TAIPEI: Taipei and Beijing need to drop their historical retaliation, focus on better dialogue and peacefully develop cross-strait relations, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday (Oct 26).

Relations with Beijing have deteriorated sharply since Tsai, who leads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office last year, with China suspecting she wants to push for the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

Tsai made the comments at a cross-straits forum that came after Beijing unveiled a new leadership line-up at the Communist Party Congress.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

