Taiwan says Tainan city mayor William Lai appointed as premier

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has appointed Tainan city mayor William Lai as premier, the presidential office said on Tuesday (Sep 5), a widely expected choice that signals a course correction by a president facing declining public support.

Lai's appointment comes one day after the president accepted the resignation of Lin Chuan, who had served as premier since the president took office in May 2016.

An administrative reshuffle to replace the premier has been anticipated for months as the president's approval ratings have dropped considerably since her inauguration, falling below 30 per cent as of August, according to a private foundation survey.