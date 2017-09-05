Taiwan says Tainan city mayor William Lai appointed as premier

Tainan's mayor William Lai (C) briefs the press on the current status of the search and rescue operation in a building (background) which collapsed in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan early on February 9, 2016. (File photo: AFP PHOTO / ANTHONY WALLACE)
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has appointed Tainan city mayor William Lai as premier, the presidential office said on Tuesday (Sep 5), a widely expected choice that signals a course correction by a president facing declining public support.

Lai's appointment comes one day after the president accepted the resignation of Lin Chuan, who had served as premier since the president took office in May 2016.

An administrative reshuffle to replace the premier has been anticipated for months as the president's approval ratings have dropped considerably since her inauguration, falling below 30 per cent as of August, according to a private foundation survey.

Source: Reuters