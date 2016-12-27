Taiwan school draws flak, principal resigns for mock Nazi rally: Reports

SINGAPORE: A Taiwanese high school has come under fire after it held a mock Nazi rally with students dressed up in Nazi uniforms and brandishing swastika banners, according to media reports.

Pictures of the display at Kuang-Fu High School in Hsinchu city were circulated online on Friday (Dec 23) evening and has since drawn criticism from Israel's envoy as well as Taiwan's own Ministry of Education.

Asher Yarden, Israel's representative to Taiwan, wrote on the mission's Facebook page: "It is deplorable and shocking that seven decades only after the world had witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, a high school in Taiwan is supporting such an outrageous action.

"We strongly condemn this tasteless occurrence and call on the Taiwanese authorities, in all levels, to initiate educational programmes which would introduce the meaning of the Holocaust and teach its history and universal meaning."

Taiwan's Presidential Office also released a statement saying that the display showed “ignorance” of history and was disrespectful to the Jewish people, the Taipei Times reported.

The rally was held by a history teacher, who himself led the proceedings dressed as Hitler riding a cardboard tank.

As reported by The China Post, Taiwan's Ministry of Education expressed shock and regret over the parade, saying administrators and teachers at Kuang-Fu High School should have told the students that their march would hurt others.

"It is improper to demonstrate creativity using the wounds of history," Education Minister Pan Wen-chung was quoted as saying.

According to the BBC, the school's principal, Cheng Hsiao-ming, has apologised and resigned over the incident.

Mr Cheng was also quoted as saying that the school would hold a series of educational programmes, including Holocaust films such as Schindler's List and Life is beautiful for it's students.