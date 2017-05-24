Taiwan top court rules in favour of gay marriage

TAIPEI: A top Taiwan court ruled in favour of gay marriage Wednesday (May 24) in a landmark ruling that paves the way for the island to become one of the first places in Asia to legalise same sex unions.

The court said Taiwan's current Civil Code, which says an agreement to marry could only be made between a man and a woman, "violated" the constitution's guarantees of freedom of marriage and people's equality.

It gave Taiwan's government two years to implement the ruling.