Taiwanese man gets engaged to pregnant girlfriend at her funeral: Report

TAIPEI: A 30-year-old man in Taiwan got engaged to his girlfriend at her funeral on Wednesday (Sep 6), after she had died in a traffic accident.

The man surnamed Tsai had been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend, Chen, for five years when she was was involved in an accident while riding home on her scooter.



Chen, who was five months pregnant, died along with the unborn baby on Aug 26, according to media reports.

Tsai said he wanted to thank his girlfriend for being his companion for five years and that she would always be in his heart. (Screengrab: Youtube/ CTV)

The engagement took place at a funeral hall in Changhua City that was decorated with pink, white and purple balloons and adorned with a sign that read: "We are engaged".

Taiwan News reported that Tsai, who was dressed in a business suit, said he wanted to thank his girlfriend for being his companion for five years and that she would always be in his heart.

The couple had planned to get married after the ghost month, so to fulfill his girlfriend's wishes, Tsai arranged the engagement party to take place during the funeral itself.

A day after the accident, Tsai, who works as a truck driver, posted a photo of him and Chen in happier times.



"You're by my side when I wake up every morning, will it be the same today? You know I'm afraid of being alone," he wrote. "I miss you so much. My heart hurts."