Task force formed to monitor probe into anti-corruption chief's alleged affair

KUALA LUMPUR: A task force has been formed to closely monitor the investigations on the allegation of extramarital affair against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Thursday (Oct 19).

Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali said the task force was formed on Monday, after receiving "queries from the public and journalists relating to the reports made against the MACC chief commissioner".

“In view of the seriousness of the allegation that can affect the integrity of the Chief Commissioner of MACC, the AGC has formed a task force ... to closely monitor the investigations on the alleged offences under Section 498 of the Penal Code and other related offences," he said in a press release.

Section 489 refers to enticing, with criminal intent, a married woman.

Mohamed Apandi's statement came in the wake of allegations that Dzulkifli Ahmad was having an extramarital affair with a married woman.



On Oct 14, a video which went viral on social media showed a man resembling the anti-graft chief with a married woman in Bali.

In its statement, the AGC cautioned and reminded all parties from making any comments that could jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

"In line with the current best practices of prosecutorial policy, the AGC would also ensure that the investigations would not discourage whistle blowers or competent witnesses from coming forward," he added.

On Tuesday, Dzulkifli said he would not cave in to "dirty and despicable" personal attacks against him, vowing that MACC would continue to fight graft without fear or favour, reported The New Straits Times.

Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has also condemned those who defamed Dzulkifli with the "overly-sensationalised story".

"It was made with the intention of blackmailing (the officer and) MACC into not taking firm action in fighting corruption involving certain prominent political figures,” Puad added.