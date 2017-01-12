Taxi driver in Malaysia barred over RM800 fare

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) has revoked the licence of a taxi operator and his vehicle permit for charging two French tourists RM800 for a short ride in December.



SPAD in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 11), said this followed investigations into a complaint by the tourists who were charged the fare for a ride from Kuala Lumpur City Centre to the National Mosque on Dec 17.



"SPAD will take legal action against the operator. If found guilty, the operator could face a fine and/or jail term and the vehicle, forfeited.



"The individual involved will also be blacklisted to prevent him from getting a taxi operator's licence in future," it said.



SPAD said the revocation was carried out as the operator had contravened requirements under Section 22 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.



"The Section provides for only one valid driver registered with SPAD to offer the taxi service and is required to use the meter to determine the fare of the budget taxi, as well as producing a receipt for the journey," it added.