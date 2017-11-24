'Tears were shed' as ambulance crew grants dying woman's last wish

SYDNEY: An Australian ambulance crew carrying a dying woman to hospital took a detour to grant her final wish - to visit the beach one last time.

"Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy," the Queensland Ambulance Service posted on its Facebook page alongside a photo showing a paramedic beside a stretcher facing the ocean at Hervey Bay, on Australia's east coast.

"A crew were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local Hospital and the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again," the service said in the message posted on Thursday (Nov 23).

"Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity," it added of the crew's actions on Wednesday.

"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills - sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!"

Response to the paramedics' actions were overwhelming, with the post being shared more than 17,000 times and generated more than 3,500 comments.



In a follow up Facebook post, the Queensland Ambulance service thanked "far and wide" for the positive comments.

"Being highly skilled to save lives with medical intervention and drugs is important but equally to the service is empathy & compassion," it said. "We are so lucky that our staff around the state value and practice the importance of both."