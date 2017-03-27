Technicians arrested for tampering with Hong Kong shopping mall escalator: Report

HONG KONG: Two technicians have been arrested after an escalator malfunctioned at a Hong Kong shopping mall on Saturday (Mar 25) injuring at least 18.

The men from Otis Elevator Company were arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice and have been released on bail, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. They were held on suspicion of handling mechanical parts in relation to the incident at Langham Place shopping mall, SCMP added.

Video footage of the incident shows the 45m-long escalator - one of Hong Kong's longest indoor escalators - between the fourth and eighth floors of Langham Place suddenly reversing and throwing shoppers off balance.

Of those injured, two remain in hospital in a stable condition, according to SCMP.

A damaged driving chain might have been the cause of the incident and a braking device may have also malfunctioned, a spokesperson from Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department told SCMP.



“The department is conducting a thorough investigation to ­confirm the causes of the accident,” the spokesperson added.



Hong Kong's government has also ordered contractors to conduct tests on 57 escalators that are more than 15m tall within a month, according to SCMP.