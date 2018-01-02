Teen dies in Malaysia accident, phone stolen by passer-by: Reports

JOHOR BARU: A teenage boy died on Tuesday (Jan 2) after he was knocked down by a van in front of a shopping centre along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Baru, local media reported.

The boy was wearing a school uniform and riding a motorcycle when the incident happened, The Star reported.

An eyewitness wrote on Facebook that a man stole the victim's phone as he lay dying on the road.



"All of us were helping this boy when there came this guy who all of a sudden was checking the boy's phone to call the parents, but he took the phone and ran away," said the Facebook user known only as Harry Cyclone.

Replying to a comment, Harry said the van had run a red light near Danga City Mall before hitting the teen, whom he described as a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Aminuddin Baki.

"His head (was) bleeding a lot," he said.

The driver of the van tried to get away, but onlookers stopped him, Harry added.