Teenage uncle, grandfather detained after 8-year-old girl dies in Kedah shotgun mishap

KEDAH: The uncle and grandfather of the eight-year-old girl who died after being shot in the face in a freak accident have been detained to help with investigations, according to Malaysian authorities.

The girl was killed after her teenage uncle allegedly fired a shotgun by accident in her grandfather’s home in Kedah on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin, who was lying down and watching television in the living room at about 11am, died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries on the left side of her face.

Bernama and The Malay Mail earlier reported that the 80-year-old shotgun, which belonged to her great grandfather, accidentally fell from a height and fired a bullet into the girl's left cheek.

However, in an update on Wednesday night, Kota Setar district police chief Mohd Rozi Jidin was quoted in Bernama as saying that a witness had seen Puteri Intan's 15-year-old uncle carrying the firearm in the house when the incident occurred.

"We have questioned one of the victim's relatives who informed (us) that the uncle had (accidentally) shot the girl,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mohd Rozi said prior to the incident, the girl's grandfather had taken the shotgun for squirrel hunting. After he returned home, Puteri Intan's uncle was allegedly inspecting the firearm when the incident happened.

“We have seized the shotgun and the license, which is still valid until June next year,” he said, adding that both the uncle and grandfather were being detained to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Puteri Intan's body was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father, Mohd Hishamuddin Azmi, 34, said Puteri Intan had lived with her grandparents, two uncles and an aunt after his divorce with the girl's mother three years ago.

“I was working in Jitra when I received a call from my ex-wife at 11.30am about the incident.

“I immediately rushed over and it was heartbreaking to see my daughter covered in blood in the living room,” he told reporters at the house.

Mohd Hishamuddin said he last spoke to his daughter last week when she asked him to take her shopping for school essentials.

He added that his daughter was a bright student and had received an excellence award from her school for two consecutive years.