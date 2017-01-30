Tepco says not clear if material found under Fukushima reactor is melted fuel
- Posted 30 Jan 2017 18:50
TOKYO: Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.
The utility inserted a camera under the reactor vessel and images from the probe showed black material coating a grating.
Tepco cannot rule out the possibility the material is uranium fuel that melted down in the 2011 disaster and will continuing analysing the photos and data, a spokesman told reporters at a press conference.
