Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Tepco says not clear if material found under Fukushima reactor is melted fuel

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.

  • Posted 30 Jan 2017 18:50
An aerial view shows Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant in Naraha town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 26, 2012. Picture taken February 26, 2012. Mandatory credit Kyodo Kyodo/via REUTERS/Files

TOKYO: Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.

The utility inserted a camera under the reactor vessel and images from the probe showed black material coating a grating.

Tepco cannot rule out the possibility the material is uranium fuel that melted down in the 2011 disaster and will continuing analysing the photos and data, a spokesman told reporters at a press conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)

- Reuters