Terror relisting 'disgraceful behaviour' by Trump: North Korea

SEOUL: North Korea responded on Wednesday (Nov 22) to US President Donald Trump's decision to relist the county as a state sponsor of terrorism, calling it a “grave provocation and aggressive violation", North Korean state media reported.

Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, a designation that allows the United States to impose more sanctions and risks inflaming tension over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

In an interview with state media outlet KCNA, a spokesman for the North Korean foreign ministry called the decision “disgraceful behaviour” by Trump and denied that North Korea engaged in any terrorism.