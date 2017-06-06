Terrorist attacks during Ramadan stem from dead IS spokesman's call: Security experts

JAKARTA: On May 21 last year, shortly before Ramadan, the Islamic State (IS) group’s then spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani called on its fighters and supporters to launch attacks during the holy month.

"Ramadan, the month of conquest and jihad. Get prepared, be ready...to make it a month of calamity everywhere for the non-believers...especially for the fighters and supporters of the caliphate in Europe and America," said Adnani in an audio message.

Adnani was killed three months later by a US air strike in Syria. His death, however, did not kill his call for attacks and destruction.

“The London attacks, bombings in Afghanistan – these are because of Adnani’s call for Ramadan attacks which is valid until today,” Nasir Abas, a former leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), told Channel NewsAsia.

Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the Southeast Asia arm of Al Qaeda, is the terror group behind the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people. Abas, who currently works for the Research Center for Police Science and Terrorism at the University of Indonesia, was not involved in the bombings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MESSAGE FOR RAMADAN ATTACKS IS ‘TWISTED’

Abas suggested that IS followers believe that if they launch attacks during Ramadan, they will be victorious. That ideology stems from the Prophet Muhammad's victories on the battlefield during the fasting month.

“History recorded 11 war-related events that took place in Ramadan during the Prophet Muhammad’s time and the Prophet emerged victorious in all the battles during Ramadan,” said Abas.

“This is the reason Adnani called upon IS’ followers to launch attacks during Ramadan. They (IS) believe that attacks carried out during Ramadan will always be successful,” said Abas.

“This is the same doctrine that was taught to me when I was with Jemaah Islamiyah,” said Abas.

According to Muslim scholar M. Najih Arromadioni from Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and author of the book, The Distortion of the Islamic State’s Ideology, there were two battles involving the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan.

“The two wars fought during Ramadan where Prophet Muhammad was involved in was the Battle at Badr and the conquering of the holy city of Mecca,” said Najih.



"I wish to stress that there is no special request from the Holy Quran or Hadiths (the reported sayings of Prophet Muhammad) to carry out jihad, as in waging war, during Ramadan," said Najih.

"If there is any jihad (struggle), it is the jihad or spiritual struggle against worldly desires... jihad has many meanings, you have jihad in the economic sector, education, social welfare. The jihad where you will gain the most pahala (merits in heaven) is the spiritual struggle within oneself against sin," said Najih.

"Ramadan is the month where Muslims are told to carry out their duties which will bring them closer to God - by reading the Holy Quran, praying at night and doing more charity work," Najih added.

Abas also stressed that the Prophet Mohammad never called for attacks to be carried out during Ramadan.

“There is no such call in the Quran or Hadiths (the reported sayings of the Prophet Muhammad),” said Abas. “IS and other radical groups have twisted the life history of Prophet Muhammad in calling for Ramadan attacks.”

This point was echoed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a statement on Tuesday on the London attacks: "These acts of terror and violence are not only reprehensible – they desecrate the holy month and are totally against the teachings of Islam." It went on to point out that Ramadan is a time for "introspection, worship and spreading of compassion to community and society".

Since the start of Ramadan on May 26 this year, close to 200 people have been killed in a series of IS-inspired attacks, including Saturday’s knife attacks in London, massive vehicle bombings in Kabul and a car bomb in Baghdad.

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

“Adnani was very charismatic and the way he spoke influenced IS supporters very deeply. He is very much alive (today) with his speeches,“ former Turkish counter-terrorism police chief Ahmet S Yayla told Channel NewsAsia.

As a testimony to Adnani’s potency, some 14 terror attacks took place during Ramadan in 2016 after his audio message.

Amongst them were coordinated bomb attacks around Baghdad that killed 175, suicide bombings at Turkey’s Ataturk airport where 45 people died and an attack at Bangladesh’s Dhaka Holey Artisan Bakery, where 20 mostly foreign hostages were butchered to death.

“Al Qaeda in the past also called upon Muslims to carry out homeland terror attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, claiming (that) to do so was a holy duty to cleanse and purify the soul,” said Yayla, who is currently adjunct professor of Criminology, Law and Society at George Mason University in the US.

“What al Qaeda started with these calls for terror attacks in the West during Ramadan has now, with ISIS and their so-called 'Caliphate', been put on steroids and strengthened,” said Yayla.

IS members in Telegram chatrooms and other social media accounts distributed Adnani’s 2016 Ramadan message two days before this year’s Ramadan started to encourage its members abroad to carry out attacks, said Yayla.

(Left to right) Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane believed by police to be the three attackers in the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge. (Photo: Metropolitan Police)

And prior to last Saturday’s London attacks, an illustration with pictures of a gun, knife and white van circulated on social media with the words: “Kill the civilians of the Crusaders. Run over them by vehicles. Double benefit from Ramadan.”

“The picture appeared on Telegram on Saturday before the London attacks at night,” said Nico Prucha, a lecturer at the Department of Near Eastern Studies at the University of Vienna.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Prucha analyses and deciphers Arabic-language jihadist propaganda content online and offline.

"The general chatter for attacks in particular in the holy month of Ramadan is a clear command for IS sympathizers and members to heed to the theological commandment to prove physically their spiritual-religious commitment,” said Prucha.



HIGH RISK OF ATTACKS DURING RAMADAN: MALAYSIAN POLICE

Malaysian police warned the risk of terror attacks is always high during the month of Ramadan.

“Terror groups believe they can gain many ‘pahala’ (merits in heaven) if they carry out attacks during Ramadan,” Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, head of Special Branch’s counter-terrorism division, told Channel NewsAsia.

The Special Branch is the intelligence arm of the Royal Malaysian Police.

Former Turkish police intelligence chief Yayla expects IS-inspired attacks to continue during Ramadan this year.

“They (IS) increased their attacks in Ramadan last year. This year, it will be the same. We have already started to see that trend,” said Yayla.

“IS believe that if you carry out attacks during Ramadan , you will receive double the merits in heaven, one for fasting and one for launching attacks,” said Abas.

“Therefore during Ramadan, the risk of attacks is always much higher and we should be on the alert,” said Abas.

Abas believes Adnani’s call for Ramadan attacks will resonate for a very long time.

“Adnani’s call will last forever. The same call was made during al Qaeda’s time,” said Abas.

“What Adnani did was to update and reiterate this call. In the future, there will be another person (from terror groups) who will make the same call." Abas added.