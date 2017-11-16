Terrorist attacks targeted more countries in 2016 but fewer killed: Report

The Asia Pacific region ranked third lowest in terms of the impact from terrorism. But the report said there was a large variation within the region.

LONDON: The number of people killed in extremist attacks declined for the second successive year in 2016 but more countries were affected, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) released on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Its report, produced by Australia's Institute for Economics & Peace, found there were 25,673 deaths last year due to terror attacks - down 22 per cent from a 2014 peak.

The Asia Pacific region ranked third lowest in terms of the impact from terrorism. But the authors said there was a large variation within the region.



According to the report, the Philippines is in 12th position while Mongolia, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Vietnam are at 134 having not experienced a terrorist incident in the last five years.

A reduced score indicates lessening terrorism.

Since 2002, the region has seen an increase in terrorist activity with an increase in both the number of attacks and fatalities resulting from these attacks, the report said.

"Over the last fifteen years, there has been a 720 per cent increase in the number of terrorist attacks from 106 in 2002 to 870 in 2016. In 2002, there were 350 fatalities related to terrorism in the Asia-pacific region. This figure increased to 744 deaths in 2014 but declined to 469 deaths in 2016."

The Philippines, China and Thailand have suffered the highest numbers of fatalities from terrorism since 2002 in accounting for 85 per cent of the total deaths in the region, the report added.

Since 2002, the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar have seen the largest increases in terrorist activity.



"In 2016, these three countries accounted for 94 per cent of attacks, which is a significant increase from 55 per cent in 2002. This increase is due to varying factors in each country. In 2016 in the Philippines, jihadist forces took control of the city of Marawi on Mindanao Island for many months; in 2002 in Thailand, Malay Muslim groups reignited conflict with the Thai government; and in 2016 in Myanmar, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) was formed and has increasingly targeted police posts."



"MAIN POSITIVE FINDING"

The report also noted significant decreases in Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, 77 countries experienced at least one fatal attack, more than at any time in the 17-year history of the Global Terrorism Database, on which it is based.

The data set, collated by America's University of Maryland, is considered the most comprehensive of its kind globally.

The GTI called the falling victim numbers the "main positive finding" and "a turning point in the fight against radical Islamist extremism".

It reported the biggest improvement in Nigeria, where terrorism deaths attributed to Boko Haram fell by 80 per cent last year.

But deaths attributed to the Islamic State group increased by nearly half in 2016, with the majority of the rise - 40 per cent - in Iraq.

The GTI found "disturbing" trends in the worldwide spread of terrorism.

A dozen more countries were the victim of a deadly strike last year than in 2015.

The report's authors also warned of the potential for Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria to join new radical offshoots in other countries.

In Afghanistan, they described the picture as "complex" in 2016, as the Taliban reduced attacks against civilians but stepped up conflict with government forces.

In Europe and other developed countries, it was the deadliest year for terrorism since 1988, excluding the Sep 11 attacks in 2001, according to the GTI.

(Source: IEP estimates)

It blamed Islamic State activity for the continued spike there, with 75 percent of terror-related deaths in these countries directed or inspired by the organisation since 2014.

"There has been a general shift towards simpler attacks against non-traditional and softer civilian targets," the authors noted.

The ease of transferring money to and within terrorist groups has increased with increased access to the internet, online banking, phone money transfers and cryptocurrency, they added.



"Outside of conflict-areas, the cost of executing attacks is generally low enough that most incidents are self-funded."

However, they also found Islamic State's "diminishing capacity" had led to a sharp drop in the number of deaths in the first half of 2017.