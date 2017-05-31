Thai authorities investigate pipe bomb found near Bangkok MRT station

BANGKOK: Authorities in Thailand are investigating a pipe bomb which was found near the Thai Cultural Centre MRT Station in Bangkok on Tuesday (May 30).

The bomb was discovered at the capital's Huai Kwang district near Ratchadaphisek Road, according to reports.

According to the Bangkok Post, Huai Khwang police were alerted to a suspicious device at about 2pm by a motorcycle taxi operator. The bomb squad was called in about 90 minutes later.



The steel pipe device was 20cm in length. It had a fuse that was attached to a mosquito coil which was reportedly ignited before it was dampened by rain.

A road cleaner who was questioned by police said he saw two men on a motorcycle at the location where the pipe bomb was found. One of the men got off the motorcycle for a few minutes and then got back on before the duo sped off.

Police said they are looking for the two men.

The incident comes about a week after a bomb attack at the King Mongkut military hospital which wounded at least 21 people.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said investigations have so far found no connection between the discovered pipe bomb and the hospital blast, according to the Bangkok Post.



But the report added that initial findings showed the bomb resembled the device used in the Ratchaprasong area several years ago.