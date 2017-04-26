Thai cabinet to allow police to intercept communications

BANGKOK: A new version of the Criminal Procedure Code that allows police to intercept communication under certain conditions was approved by the Thai cabinet on Wednesday (Apr 26).

The move aims to give police the authority to wiretap communication by amending a 1934 Criminal Procedure Code and is the latest security measure rolled out by the military government which took power following a 2014 coup.

A military government spokesman said police seeking to intercept calls will have to ask court permission and that the public need not be concerned over privacy.

According to local media outlet Prachatai, the Article of the new draft states that "the police can ask for permission from the courts to intercept the communications of anyone suspected of committing or preparing to commit a crime related to national security or public morale, including all crimes where it is difficult to find evidence.



"The Article, however, also states that the interception can only be done under court supervision and the police are obligated to send regular reports on the interception process which cannot last beyond 70 days," the report added.