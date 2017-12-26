Thai celebrity 'Toon Bodyslam' completes marathon to raise US$33m for public hospitals

BANGKOK: Thai celebrity Athiwara Kongmalai, popularly known as "Toon Bodyslam" completed his 55-day marathon on Monday (Dec 25) and raised more than US$33.6 million, the Bangkok Post reported.

The amount exceeds his target of US$21 million.

The popular singer crossed the finish line at the border checkpoint in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai at 6.20pm (local time).

He started his journey on Nov 1 from Betong in Thailand's southernmost district of Yala province. In total, he ran through 20 provinces, and covered a distance of 2,215km.



The run was aimed at raising money for 11 public hospitals in Thailand.





More than a thousand public hospitals had to rely on a sum of US$7.7 billion which Thailand's ministry of public health received for the 2017 financial year.

That resulted in a budget shortfall for many such hospitals in rural areas. Toon was welcomed by more than 100 local artists in Chiang Rai at the finish line.



British distance runner and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah also cheered him on by dedicating a Facebook post to him last month.



It is not the first time Toon has raised money for hospitals. Last December, he ran 400km and raised more than US$2.4 million.