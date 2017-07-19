Thai court finds army general guilty of human trafficking

BANGKOK: A senior Thai army general was found guilty of human trafficking on Wednesday at a rare trial exposing the links between officialdom and the trade in people through the kingdom.

"The defendant worked with others to facilitate human trafficking," a judge at Bangkok Criminal Court said while reading the verdict against Lieutenant-General Manas Kongpan, adding he was also guilty of a role in a "transnational crime organisation".

The senior Thai military officer is among dozens of people who have been indicted for their involvement in country's biggest human trafficking trial.





THIS JUST IN: Senior Thai army officer Lt. Gen. Manas Khongpang is found guilty of trafficking and transnational crime in landmark trial. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) July 19, 2017

Thailand's military government launched a crackdown in May 2015 on a multi-million-dollar network smuggling migrants through southern Thailand and into Malaysia.

It triggered a crisis across Southeast Asia as smugglers abandoned their hungry and desperate human cargo in jungle camps and at sea in overcrowded boats, which were then "ping ponged" between Thai, Malaysian and Indonesian waters.

The crisis came to light after Thai officials uncovered dozens of shallow graves in hidden camps dotting the steep hills along the Thai and Malaysian border area. They revealed the horrors endured by migrants, who were starved and held in bamboo pens by traffickers who demanded ransom for their release.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rights groups have long accused officials of ignoring or even being complicit in human smuggling through Thailand's southern provinces.