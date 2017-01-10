Thai king's office seeks changes to draft constitution: PM

BANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's office has requested changes to a draft constitution regarding royal powers, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The request said there are three to four issues that need fixing to ensure his royal powers," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha Prayuth told reporters.

Prayuth did not give details but said the changes would be made.

The draft constitution was passed in a referendum in August last year. It paves the way for a return to civilian rule, including a general election that the military government has promised for this year.

(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by Robert Birsel)