Thai PM denies cabinet shake-up under way

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha has denied reports that he has sent a new cabinet line-up for endorsement to King Vajiralongkorn, amid growing speculation about a fifth cabinet reshuffle since he took power in the 2014 military coup.

General Prayuth told reporters on Friday (Nov 17) morning that he is still "working on it" after being asked by reporters on the matter, before attending a meeting at Bangkok’s Government House.

Generally, laws and major appointments are endorsed by the Thai king and then announced in the Royal Gazette, a public journal. Only then does it come into force.

Earlier in November, the Thai prime minister hinted at a cabinet shake-up to reduce the number of military members in favor of more expert civilians, especially to boost the government’s economic performance.

Currently, 11 out of 36 cabinet members, including deputy ministers, were from the armed forces, in many cases with little or no expertise in the respective portfolios they were assigned.

These senior military figures also make up the majority of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the official name of the military junta that has been in power since it launched the country’s 12th successful coup in 2014. That includes Prayuth, who is the head of the NCPO.

Thailand’s economy is recovering slowly from sustained political unrest more than three years ago that led to the military takeover.

LESS CAMOUFLAGE, MORE CIVILIANS?

Rumours of imminent changes to the line-up of government ministers broke off after the sudden resignation of Labor Minister Sirichai Dittakul earlier this month, following allegations of corruption involving senior figures in his ministry.

Among the posts that are likely to be affected by the reshuffle are the ministries of labour, energy, agriculture and transport.

Current Agriculture Minister Chatchai Sarikulya, who is facing criticism from farmers for falling commodity prices, is tipped to take the vacant spot at the Labour Ministry, while his position could be filled by Yukol Limlamthong, who has already overseen this ministry from 2009 to 2012.

Rumors also indicate that the former CEO of state-owned energy company PTT, Pairin Chuchottavorn, is a front runner for the Energy Ministry, that is currently helmed by Anantaporn Kanjanarat, whose ministry has delayed an auction for gas field concessions.

The Transport Ministry, that is in charge of implementing a major overhaul of Thailand’s infrastructure including the construction of a joint Chinese-Thai railway project worth billions of dollars, is also facing a change.



Arkhom Termpittayapaisith is reportedly going to be replaced Aphisak Tantiworawong, formerly a president of the Thai Bankers’ Association and close friend of Deputy Prime Minster Somkid Jatusripitak.

"WAIT AND SEE"

The most senior position shake-up could affect Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is rumoured to lose his other position as Defence Minister.



Under the watch of the 72-year-old former army chief, Thailand’s armed forces pivoted towards China, culminating in a controversial purchase of three Chinese made submarines worth US$1 billion.

Local media reports said that the position could be taken up by Prayuth himself, but when asked he replied curtly to "wait and see."



But when asked again on Friday mid-day he angrily rebuked: "If it’s written in the papers like this, then believe the papers!"

In October, Prayuth set out November 2018 as the date for the first democratic elections since the 2014 coup, giving the most concrete date yet after many delays.

A government spokesman could not be reached for a comment.