Thai police end first day of search for monk at Dhammakaya temple

BANGKOK: Thai police called off the first day of their search for an influential Buddhist monk after their efforts proved unsuccessful, but vowed to resume on Friday.

Security forces had entered Thailand's biggest Buddhist temple Dhammakaya Temple on Thursday to search for the monk, wanted for money laundering after the leader of the ruling military government declared he was imposing control over the vast temple complex.

"We didn't find him today," police spokesman Woranan Silam told reporters. "We'll continue the search in the remaining areas tomorrow."

Authorities covered about 15 to 20 per cent of the temple grounds on Thursday, he added.

A joint press conference of the police and DSI confirms that Phra Dhammachayo was not found at raid at #Dhammakaya, not today at least. pic.twitter.com/cQCM5su91O — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) February 16, 2017