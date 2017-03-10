Thai police say temple search ends without finding wanted monk

BANGKOK: Thai police said on Friday (Mar 10) they had ended their search of the Dhammakaya temple outside Bangkok without finding the former abbot they have been seeking for more than three weeks to face questioning on money-laundering charges.

Paisit Wongmuang, director-general of the police Department of Special Investigation, told reporters the authorities would still try to track down Phra Dhammachayo, but restrictions on the temple area would be lifted.

Thailand's top religious body on Friday gave a green light for the first step in a process that could lead to the disrobing of a Buddhist monk wanted for money laundering, a senior official said.

The move came almost three weeks after police and soldiers besieged the scandal-hit Dhammakaya temple to hunt for its former abbot, Phra Dhammachayo - a standoff which has tested the power of Thailand's military government.

Phra Dhammachayo is wanted for questioning on money-laundering and numerous charges of building on land without authorisation. He has been stripped of his monastic rank by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, but secular authorities have no power to remove the protection afforded by his monk's robes.

The head of the National Office of Buddhism, Pongporn Pramsaneh, told reporters that the top religious body, the Supreme Sangha Council, acknowledged the case against Phra Dhammachayo at a meeting on Friday.

He said the government office would now forward the case to a top governing monk to proceed according to a religious law on leaving the monkhood.

"This is the first step, and the last step will be the disrobing of Phra Dhammachayo," Pongporn said.

There is no specific timeframe for the procedure, Pongporn said, which could lead to the temple's former abbot ordering Dhammachayo to be disrobed. Such an order could come even if the monk cannot be found.



