Thai policeman shoots and kills himself over dispute with girlfriend: Report

BANGKOK: A Thai policeman died after he shot himself on the head with his revolver following a dispute with his girlfriend, a police official said on Saturday (Dec 23).

Lance Corporal Pongnarin Jajee, 23, fired a bullet into his right temple, Sutthinai Athomprommrat, deputy inspector of Thung Song Hong Police Station, said.



It was reported in the Nation, that the lance corporal was worried about being jilted by his 25-year-old girlfriend after learning that her ex-boyfriend was working in the same office as her.

Citing the account of the girlfriend, the report said he threatened to kill himself with his revolver but she managed to calm him down and take away his gun. She was then woken up by the sound of gunfire when Pongnarin shot himself.



The report added that police officers arrived at the scene and found Pongnarin’s girlfriend crying beside his body near the bed.

