Thailand arrests 10 suspects, seizes firearms in restive south

PATTANI: Thai authorities arrested 10 suspects and seized 11 firearms believed to have been used in sectarian violence in the restive south.

Pattani Army Task Force chief, Major-General Chatuporn Kalampasut said the arrests and weapons seizures were made during operations in Saiburi, Yaring and Maiken in the Pattani province.

The firearms seized comprised two AK-47, two M-16, two shotguns and five pistols, apart from the ammunition," he said at a joint press conference with Pattani police chief, Major-General Piyawat Chalermsi at Camp Ingkhayuthaborihan on Wednesday (Jun 21).

Chatuporn said the operations were carried out following several incidents of crime and violence in which civilians and security personnel were killed, which included six soldiers who died in a bomb attack in Pattani's Thung Yang Daeng district, two days ago.

Four other soldiers were wounded in the bomb attack.

