Thailand braces for muted Songkran in mourning for King Bhumibol

BANGKOK: Celebrations for this year’s Songkran, or the Thai New Year, will be toned down because the country is still in mourning for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016.

The three-day festival, which has been dubbed the world’s biggest water fight, will be subject to increased regulations from authorities.

The chief of Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Supakrit Boonkhan said: “The mourning for the late King is very important to all Thais, and that is why we have not organised any entertainment activities.”





Girls dress in traditional clothing to celebrate Songkran. (Photo: Panu Wongcha-um)

Supakrit is responsible for the Grand Palace where the royal funeral will take place as well as popular tourist areas for the Songkran festival like the famed Khao San Road.

“Water fights are still allowed, but we are asking Thais and tourists to mark Songkran in a more traditional way this year,” Supakrit added.

NEW REGULATIONS

Official Songkran events like the Miss Songkran beauty pageant on Khao San Road have been cancelled and officials are set to limit water fights to just two days.

Shops and bars on Khao San Road and surrounding areas have also been asked to close early during the Songkran period.





Khao San Road where celebrations for Songkran will be taking place. (Photo: Panu Wongcha-um)

Other areas in Bangkok which previously hosted water fights have also been slapped with more restrictions. For instance, Siam in central Bangkok will only host water fights during stipulated hours.

The sale of alcohol at Silom Road in the city’s financial district has been banned. Also, loud music will be prohibited in many major roads.

EMPHASIS ON TRADITION

The government has instead focused its resources into organising small public events with local communities that showcase traditional Thai culture for Songkran celebrations.

Areas are being set up for the public to pour water over statues of Buddha - a practice that represents purification and the washing away of bad luck from the year past.

Young people are also being encouraged to pour water over the hands of their elders – a Songkran tradition performed within families and close-knit communities.





People splashing water on the Buddha statue in Bangkok. (Photo: Panu Wongcha-um)

Merit-making activities are also being organised by the government and Buddhist organisations.

Orn-sri Sinlapee, who is a community leader of the Banglampu community in Bangkok’s old quarter, supports this initiative.

“I want people to see the true customs of Songkran. Even though celebrations will be toned down compared to previous years, we can still showcase the customs that have been passed down from our elders,” said the 80-year-old.

Orn-sri, who lives close to Khao San Road, sees room for future collaboration between traditional celebrations and the party atmosphere commonly associated with Songkran.

“I see many young people in our community who not only go out to party, but also see the importance in celebrating many of Songkran old traditions”, she said. “After all, this festival is about family and the community.”

TOURISTS UNFAZED

Tourists Channel NewsAsia spoke with said they are aware that Songkran will be toned down this year but some still expect to have a good time. A visitor from Austria, who wanted to be known as Wolfgang, said: “I think it will be fun. It’s a festival.”

Joel, a tourist from the United Kingdom, said that the celebrations will be a way to cool down from the warm weather. “The expectation is that we'll have lots of fun. We will get to celebrate Thai culture and a little bit of history as well,” he said.

“They still allow us to sell things over the three days, which is okay considering that we are still in mourning”, said Yoyo, a street vendor on Khao San Road. “I know that we have to mourn the loss of our father (King Bhumibol), so we should not be too celebratory.”

PUSH FOR ROAD SAFETY

Beyond encouraging tradition, the Thai government is also hoping to see fewer traffic fatalities during the holiday period.

The death toll on the roads was just over 440 last year – which was an average of 63 deaths per day over the seven-day travel period.

The number of road accidents during Songkran usually jumps five-fold, with 80 per cent of the casualties involving people on motorcycles.

Thailand has the second highest number of road accidents worldwide, most of which are caused by drink-driving, sleeping at the wheel, cutting off other vehicles, driving without safety helmets or running red lights.

Authorities have launched a road safety campaign and introduced new traffic regulations in bid to bring the number of accidents down this year.

These new regulations include the requirement for all everyone in the vehicles to wear seatbelts, including passengers who sit at the back.

The government has also introduced new regulations on pick-up trucks, which are frequently used during water fights and transport during Songkran celebrations.

For this year, pick-up trucks will not be allowed to carry large water containers on many roads in the capital.



Also, the trucks are only permitted to carry a maximum of six passengers in the rear. There are also similar bans in various urban centres and some roads across the country.