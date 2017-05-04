Thailand on high alert after report of Malaysian IS suspect slipping into country

BANGKOK: Thai security agencies are on high alert following reports that a Malaysian allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has slipped into southern Thailand.

Thai defence ministry spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said in a statement on Wednesday (May 3) night that Thai deputy prime minister and defence minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon had asked intelligence agencies to exchange information and verify the report.

"He assigned the Army Region 4 and the Royal Thai Police to be on high alert and to monitor the situation closely," said Kongcheep, adding that Thailand had yet to be informed by Malaysia on the report about an IS-linked individual having crossed over into southern Thailand.

Kongcheep asked the people to trust the government and its security agencies in keeping the country safe from any threat.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khalid Abu Bakar announced the arrest of four men and two women for links with IS.

He also said that a man from Kelantan had evaded arrest and escaped into southern Thailand with a pistol and an M-4 Carbine assault rifle.