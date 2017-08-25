Thailand's former PM Yingluck has fled abroad: Sources

BANGKOK: Ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled Thailand, sources close to her said on Friday (Aug 25), as the Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant after she failed to attend the court for the verdict in a negligence case brought against her by the ruling junta.

"She has definitely left Thailand," one of the sources, who is also a member of the Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party, told Reuters.

He declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of Yingluck. Another source confirmed that she had gone.

The sources did not give details of her current whereabouts.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)