Thailand to begin online train ticket sales from Feb 1

BANGKOK: Commuters in Thailand can purchase their train tickets online for a fee from Wednesday (Feb 1) for a new service, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced.



Currently, train tickets are booked or bought at railway stations. SRT governor Wuthichart Kalyanamitr said he expects 50 per cent of commuters to use the service after the online ticketing rolls out, according to the Bangkok Post.

Online transactions can be made at www.railway.co.th and www.thairailwayticket.com.

The online service covers only trains running on regular schedules and does not include those with special tourist route packages or those offering free rides, the Bangkok Post said, citing Wuthichart.

The Bangkok Post added that passengers can book the tickets from two hours to up to 60 days before departure.

The additional service fee for online purchases is as follows: 40 baht (US$1.14) for a first-class ticket, 30 baht for 2nd class and 20 baht for 3rd class.