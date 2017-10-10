Thailand to hold election in November 2018: PM

BANGKOK: Thailand will hold a general election in November 2018, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday (Oct 10), the most precise date he has given yet for the vote since taking power in a 2014 military coup.

Prayuth, head of the government or National Council for Peace and Order, said the exact election date would be announced in June 2018. The government has repeatedly delayed elections, citing concerns such as changes to the constitution and security issues.

"Around June we will announce the date for the next election," Prayuth told reporters at Bangkok's Government House. "In November we will have an election."