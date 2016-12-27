'There's no way to dream': A glimpse of life in Mongolia's ger shantytowns

ULAANBAATAR: Narandelger and her family were herders who lived in Arkhangai Province about 500km away from Mongolia's capital.

But in 2010, they moved to Ulaanbaatar after a severe winter. Today, they live in a ger district on the outskirts of the city.

Gers (portable round tents) were originally built for the vast steppes of Mongolia, but today, hundreds and thousands of gers can be found in the suburbs of Ulaanbaatar.

Many who live in ger districts are former herders drawn to the city by the promise of a new life, or pushed off their land by extreme weather.

As it is an informal settlement, the ger which houses Narandelger, 48, and her eight family members has no access to running water or toilet facilities.

"I don't really care about the dwelling and conditions here. My dream is to see my family living happily like human beings," she said.





Narandelger, 48, hopes to one day live in an apartment. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Narandelger and her family survive on just about US$122 a month through government handouts and odd jobs.

“In Mongolia, migration from rural to urban areas is very intense, especially to Ulaanbaatar city," said Prof Enkhtsetseg Byambaa, who is from the National University of Mongolia's Population teaching and research centre.



She added that herders often move to the Mongolian capital due to the climate. This is especially so in the last decade, when there have been two to three harsh winters.

It is estimated that about 40,000 people move to Ulaanbaatar’s ger districts every year, but infrastructure is weak and underdeveloped.





Unemployment is also an issue. The unemployment rate in the ger district is estimated to be more than 60 per cent, triple that of other areas.

Prof Enkhtsetseg said: “Unemployment is a big problem - they came to Ulaanbaatar to find some jobs, to get more access, to get better opportunities. But especially in the last two, three years, there’s been a big problem finding jobs, even temporary jobs ... For instance, alcoholism is one of the issues not only in Ulaanbaatar's ger area, (but also) especially in the countryside. Alcoholism is a big problem because the men don’t have jobs.”

The ger district is also not connected to the city’s piped central heating system. In winter, when temperatures can drop to -40 degrees Celsius, many burn raw coal, rubber and wood in coal stoves to heat their homes. As a result, Ulaanbaatar is one of the world’s most air-polluted cities.

During last week's bout of smog, levels of particulate matter in the air rose to almost 80 times the recommended safety level set by the World Health Organization, and five times worse than Beijing.

A Ulaanbaatar resident said: "I'm very concerned about the air quality. Mongolian air is really polluted right now, and there's a lot of smog which covers the sky."

But while that may be a concern for city dwellers, ger dwellers like Narandelger have more pressing concerns – getting by.





Aid groups have warned that Mongolia is facing another unusually harsh winter - known as a dzud - which will cause widespread livestock deaths. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

"There's no way to dream. Of course I want to live in an apartment but it's a big dream for me," she said.

But this is a dream that looks more distant than ever now, amid Mongolia's deepening economic crisis.