There will be no war on Korean peninsula: Moon Jae-In

SEOUL: There will be no war on the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said on Thursday (Aug 17), despite high tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

"All South Koreans have worked so hard together to rebuild the country from the ruins of the Korean War," Moon told a press conference marking his first 100 days in office.

"I will prevent war at all cost," he added. "So I want all South Koreans to believe with confidence that there will be no war."

President Moon said he is also considering sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.

President Moon said he is also considering sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.





On Tuesday, during a televised anniversary speech, the president said there will be no military action upon the Korean peninsula without Seoul's consent and that the government would prevent war by all means.



Tension on the Korean peninsula has increased in recent months over concern that North Korea is close to achieving its goal of putting the mainland United States within range of a nuclear weapon.



North Korea and the United States exchanged threats of military action last week, with Pyongyang saying it will develop a plan to fire missiles to land in waters near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.



Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea said it would keep fire-ready regarding its Guam plans while watching the actions of the United States for a while longer.