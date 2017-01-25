Thousands more evacuated over Johor floods

JOHOR: The number of flood victims at the 70 evacuation centres in Johor increased to 8,204 people from 2,427 families as at 7am on Wednesday (Jan 25).



State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said Segamat district was the worst affected with 6,609 people (2,012 families) been displaced compared with 4,921 people (1,518 families) at 10pm yesterday.



He said the number of evacuation centres opened in Segamat district had increased to 50, from 40 previously.



In Tangkak, a total of 157 people (41 families) are being accommodated at five evacuation centres, including at Sekolah Agama Simpang 5 Darat and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bekoh, which were the latest to be opened. In Johor Bahru, 88 people (24 families) have been evacuated to two relief centres, he said in a statement here today.



Ayub said in Kota Tinggi, 1,003 victims (249 families) had been evacuated to six relief centres, while in Kluang, four evacuation centres had been opened to provide shelter for 135 flood victims (35 families).



There are three other evacuation centres opened in Johor, one each in Batu Pahat, Mersing and Muar.



The centre in Batu Pahat currently accommodates 11 flood victims (three families), Mersing (111 victims from 39 families) and Muar (90 victims from 24 families).



The floods had hit eight districts, except Kulai and Pontian, he added.