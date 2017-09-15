Three brothers among those who perished in KL religious school fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Three brothers were among the 23 who died at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential School fire on Thursday (Sep 14).



Muhammad Syafid Haikal, 13, Muhammad Hafiz Iskandar, 11, and Muhammad Harris Ikhwan, 10, all perished when the top-floor dormitory in the three-storey building in Jalan Keramat Ujung went up in flames.

A cousin of the trio, Mas Aliza Ali Bapoo, told Bernama that her mother Mas Anizan Mohammad Shahid had received a call from Muhammad Hafiz on Wednesday, asking the family to pick them up from the residential school so that they could come home for the holidays.



“In the call, he said he wanted to go and when my mother pressed further, he said he wanted to come home for the holidays and asked us to take the three of them home,” Mas Aliza told reporters.

She and her mother were at the compound of Kuala Lumpur Hospital's forensic department on Thursday to claim the bodies of the three brothers.

Mas Aliza added that her mother had taken care of the three after their father died in 2005.

"We planned to pick them up on Saturday but did not expect that all of them would perish today. We are too shocked. I feel the pain most, as I was the one handling their transport to and from the school since they began studying there in January," said Mas Aliza.

A picture from a New Straits Times' report showing the list of victims who perished in the school fire. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The tragedy took the lives of 21 students aged between 6 and 16, as well as two teachers who were also school wardens.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday afternoon for DNA identification.



According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, early investigations have confirmed that the fire was not caused by a short circuit.