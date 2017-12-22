Three illegal motorcycle racers jailed for bashing ambulance driver in Perak

TAIPING, Perak: Three illegal motorcycle racers, also known as “mat rempit”, pleaded guilty on Friday (Dec 22) to voluntarily causing hurt to an ambulance driver and obstructing him from discharging his public duties.

The three motorcyclists, aged between 17 and 24, had attacked 53-year-old ambulance driver Shariff Ismail at about 1.40 am at Taiping Utara toll plaza last Sunday.

The ambulance driver was transferring a patient from Parit Buntar Hospital to Taiping Hospital when he encountered the motorcycle gang and used the vehicle's loudspeaker to ask them to give way.

His actions angered the motorcyclists, who dragged him out of the ambulance before punching and kicking him.

He required four stitches above his right eye as a result of the attack.

Muhammad Norafrani, 20, was sentenced to one month's jail and fined RM1,000 (US$245), or three months' jail in default for voluntarily causing hurt to the ambulance driver. Abdul Aziz Md Desa, 24, was sentenced to two months’ jail and fined RM3,000, or three months' jail in default.

The juvenile was offered bail of RM1,000 in one surety pending his probation report.

Muhammad Norafrani was also jointly charged with the juvenile for obstructing Shariff from discharging his public duties and was sentenced to one month jail and fined RM3,000, or six months' jail in default.