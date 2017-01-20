Three killed, 20 injured after car drove into Melbourne pedestrians
Australian police said three people were killed and at least 20 injured after a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne.
- Posted 20 Jan 2017 12:40
SYDNEY: Australian police said three people were killed and at least 20 injured after a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne.
The incident was not related to terrorism, Victorian police told reporters at a press conference on Friday.
The driver of the car has been arrested, police said.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Randy Fabi)
- Reuters