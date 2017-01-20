Channel NewsAsia

Three killed, 20 injured after car drove into Melbourne pedestrians

Australian police said three people were killed and at least 20 injured after a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne.

  • Posted 20 Jan 2017 12:40
Police and emergency services personnel are seen after police cordoned off Bourke Street mal, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the public watch as police and emergency services attend to an injured person after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. AAP/Luke Costin/via REUTERS
Police cordon off Bourke Street mall after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police cordon off Bourke Street mall after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police cordon off Bourke Street mall after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police and medical staff surround a man as he lies on the footpath after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. AAP/AAP Image/via REUTERS
Police cordon off Bourke Street mall after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The incident was not related to terrorism, Victorian police told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

The driver of the car has been arrested, police said.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Randy Fabi)

- Reuters