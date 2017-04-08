Three powerful earthquakes strike in Luzon, Philippines - USGS

MANILA: Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quakes about 90 kms (55 miles) south of the capital Manila occurred over a period of about 20 minutes, said the USGS.

A Reuters reporter felt a tremor for over a minute in the Makati business district of Manila.

The region has experienced tremors since earlier this week.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

