Tillerson says Trump looks forward to enhancing understanding with China

BEIJING: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday that President Donald Trump looks forward to enhancing understanding with China and the opportunity for a visit in the future.

Xi said he was glad to see good progress from Tillerson's meetings in China so far and that he and Trump expect a new stage of constructive development in bilateral relations.

Tillerson and Xi were meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People at the end of Tillerson's first visit to China after taking office last month.

