Time has come to recapture Penang: DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The time has come for Gerakan and Barisan Nasional (BN) to recapture Penang, said Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sunday (Nov 12).

He said that although the 12th and 13th general election (GE) saw BN pushed and tested, it never relented, but has strengthened its machinery to face GE14 with more vigour.

He also believed that the current political pendulum in Penang has swung back and that GE14 will be the time for the BN component parties to make a come back.

"We will rise again. This is the time. GE14 will determine victory in favour of BN. Gerakan’s defeats (in GE12 and GE13) are only temporary.

"I really hope that all state assembly candidates and Gerakan MPs will perform brilliantly in GE14," he said when opening Gerakan’s 46th National Delegates Conference at Menara PGRM.



The deputy prime minister also blamed Penang's government for the recent floods that affected the state, the Malaymail reported.

“The landslide and floods show that the current Penang government emphasises on overdevelopment, something which Gerakan would have never done or do in the future."

“Yes, for 17 hours the rain fell, but if development was planned well, then we would not have seen such a (severe) flood,” the Star quoted him as saying.

