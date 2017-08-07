Tiny flesh-eating sea creatures attack teenager at Melbourne beach

MELBOURNE: A teenager from Melbourne remained in hospital on Monday (Aug 7), after being attacked by mysterious tiny sea creatures when he went for a swim at the beach over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Sam Kanizay felt sore after playing football on Saturday (Aug 5), and decided to soak his legs at Dendy Street Beach in Brighton.

Half an hour later, he walked out covered in what his family said were tiny marine creatures eating his legs.

His father, Jarrod Kanizay, told local media his son started bleeding profusely as he was walking up to shore.

"He went back to his shoes and what he found was blood on his legs, they ate through Sam's skin and made it bleed profusely," Kanizay said.

After taking his son to the hospital, the senior Kanizay said that despite the initial treatment, his son continued to be affected by whatever it was that was attacking his legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As soon as we wiped them down, they kept bleeding, there was a massive pool of blood on the floor," Kanizay said.

"No one knows what the creatures are. They've called a number of people, whether it's toxicity experts, or marine experts, and other medics around Melbourne at least - no one (knows)."

This uncertainty prompted the concerned father to return to the beach armed with fresh meat and a wet suit, and he captured some of the creatures, with some speculating that they are in fact a variety of sea lice.

Until a determination can be made as to the cause of the injuries, local authorities were unable to act upon the matter.