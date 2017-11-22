Tokyo Disneyland performer wins compensation for pain linked to heavy costumes

CHIBA, Japan: A former employee of Tokyo Disneyland was awarded labour compensation after developing a health condition caused by the weight of heavy costumes worn during parades.

The 28-year-old woman's role at the resort involved wearing costumes weighing as heavy as 20kg to 30kg during performances, reported local news outlet The Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday (Nov 22).

The toil of her work at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture since February 2015 caused thoracic outlet syndrome, which stems from compressed nerves and veins around the neck.

In November 2016, the woman's left arm started to feel heavy and her hand trembled constantly, but she continued performing because it was difficult to take time off work.

According to Kyodo News, from November to December last year, the woman performed in 50 shows lasting about 45 minutes each. The performances reportedly required her to raise her arms high.

At last year's Christmas parade, she was required to wear a costume that weighed nearly 10kg and restricted the movement of her neck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January this year, her condition took a turn for the worse: she lost sense of touch in her left hand and experienced severe pain whenever she lifted her left arm.

The labour standards inspection office approved the worker's application for industrial accident compensation on Aug 10. The amount was not disclosed.

According to experts, the approval of such a compensation is rare as non-accident ailments are difficult to prove. Usually theme park employees win accident compensation for injuries caused by accidents such as falls.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, the woman's condition is improving, but she has not completely recovered.

The public relations department of Oriental Land, which is the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, said that it was "a regrettable case that should never have happened".

"We are taking it seriously," it added.

“We will make absolutely sure that our safety measures, including assigning trainers and improving costumes, are implemented.”

READ MORE

“I’ve been Barney, Pikachu ... and the God of Fortune”. A day in the life of a mascot talent