Tokyo lowers taxi base fares

TOKYO: The base fare for taxis in Tokyo central and the two western Tokyo cities of Musashino and Mitaka has been slashed to ¥410 (US$3.60) from ¥730, the transport ministry announced on Monday (Jan 30).

The new starting fare, which essentially make fares for short distances cheaper, kicked in on Monday.

It applies to the first 1.052km, compared to the initial distance of 2km, according to a report by the Japan Times.

"Passengers travelling up to about 2km will pay less under the new system, while those making trips of 6.5km or farther will see higher costs," the report said citing the ministry.

"After the first 1.052 km, passengers will be charged ¥80 for every 237 meters, a steeper per-meter rate than the previous ¥90 per 280 meters," the report added.