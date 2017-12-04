Tokyo's Christmas 'cherry blossoms' lit by discarded cooking oil

TOKYO: Tokyo's park along Meguro river, a popular spot for viewing cherry blossoms each spring, has been transformed by pink LED lights hanging from the trees resembling the pretty flowers ahead of the Christmas season.

The more than 420,000 lights on the 2.2km street are powered by cooking oil from local restaurants and residents from the local neighbourhood.

The illumination project called "Minna No Illumination" or "Illumination for All" marks its seventh year since it began in 2011 when Japan suffered from electricity shortage triggered by the Fukushima nuclear disaster.





Organiser Hajime Narita said he began the project to prove that electricity can be generated locally by the contribution of local residents.

"We collect used cooking oil from houses to purify them into biodiesel fuels, and then put them on the power generator that lights up the LED lights," he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We started this illumination event because of a lack of electricity (after the earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011), aiming to show that we can create and consume energy locally."



He made the event an annual one to show that his idea is sustainable over time.

Each year, around 5,400 litres of used cooking oil are collected from 12 restaurants and residences near the river.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries report in 2014, about 45 million ton cooking oil are consumed in Tokyo, including 9 million tonnes for home cooking.

