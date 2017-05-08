Top Malaysian IS leader Muhammad Wanndy dead: Police chief

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has confirmed that the country's top Islamic State (IS) operative in Syria, Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, is dead.



In a Twitter post on Monday (May 8), police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said: "After studying the intelligence obtained, the Malaysia Royal Police can confirm that Muhammad Wanndy was killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria on Apr 29."

Authorities were made aware of his death after the 27-year-old's wife Nor Mahmudah wrote about it on her Facebook page, but they had been sceptical of the news.





Muhd Wanndy is accused of masterminding the first IS-linked attack on Malaysian soil - the Movida blast that injured 8 people. — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 8, 2017

Ayob Khan, head of Malaysia's police counterterrorism unit, told Channel NewsAsia last week that the post could have been written by Wanndy himself to avoid detection.

Sources revealed Wanndy was not only wanted by Malaysia and the United States for various terror-related activities, but also IS operatives in Syria after he was alleged to have pocketed money from donations collected overseas for his own use.

Wanndy was placed on the US' Specially Designated Global Terrorist list in March.