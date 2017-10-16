Top militants in Marawi linked to Islamic State killed: Philippine officials

MANILA: Top militants in the Philippine city of Marawi loyal to the Islamic State militant group have been killed, according to AP which quoted Philippine officials on Monday (Oct 16).

The officials said Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute who led the deadly seige in the southern city in Mindanao were killed in gun battle and their bodies were found.

This comes after Philippine troops on Sunday bombed the militants who have held out for more than four months in the south.



The military said the conflict would be over "very soon".

The army previously set a target of Sunday to end the fighting in Marawi, which it said has killed more than 1,000 people. Troops have missed previous deadlines to flush out the militants whom authorities said intended to establish a local IS caliphate.

On Sunday FA-50 fighter jets flew over Marawi as soldiers fought the militants house-to-house in an area which has now shrunk to about five acres (two hectares), a military spokesman said.

"We are hoping that we will end this Marawi siege very soon," Colonel Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of the task force battling the militants, told reporters.