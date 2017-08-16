Top US general says China needs to increase pressure on North Korea

There is a growing urgency for China to increase pressure on North Korea and the United States has the resolve to use the full range of military capabilities to defend itself and its allies, the United States' top general said on a China visit.

BEIJING: There is a growing urgency for China to increase pressure on North Korea and the United States has the resolve to use the full range of military capabilities to defend itself and its allies, the United States' top general said on a China visit.

North Korea's weapons programmes threaten the entire international community, including China, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told a senior Chinese officer on Tuesday, according to a U.S. military statement released by the U.S. Embassy in China on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)